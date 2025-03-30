ASITU proposes lasting solutions to insecurity in the South East

By Anayo Okoli

Enugu – Concerned about the persistent insecurity and unrest in the South East, the Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU) has proposed a tripartite security strategy aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement by its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe, ASITU emphasized that addressing insecurity requires a comprehensive, sustainable, and compassionate approach. The proposed strategy includes:

ASITU argues that Kanu’s prolonged detention has become a rallying point for both genuine agitators and criminal elements who have hijacked the movement for personal gain. The group urges the Federal Government to obey court rulings declaring his detention illegal and discontinue his trial through a legal process known as nolle prosequi. This, they believe, would pave the way for a genuine dialogue between the government and the people of the South East.

ASITU highlights long-standing grievances, including:

The South East having only five states, unlike other regions with six or seven.

Limited representation in key security and government positions.

Discriminatory policies in education and employment, disadvantaging Igbo youths.

Lack of federal infrastructure projects, such as railway networks and coastal roads, in the region.

The group calls for fair representation, equitable resource allocation, and a national commitment to inclusion to address these systemic injustices.

ASITU urges wealthy Igbo individuals to invest in their homeland, creating jobs for the youth and reducing crime. The initiative aims to repatriate a portion of Igbo wealth and expertise back to the South East to foster economic development.

Additionally, ASITU advocates for skills development and entrepreneurship programs to empower young people, reducing their vulnerability to criminal exploitation.

The association calls for stronger collaboration between South East state governments, town unions, and the private sector to ensure economic growth and long-term stability in the region.