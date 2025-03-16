Asake and I have settled our differences, hospital bills sorted – Father

Fatai Odunsi, the father of Nigerian music star Asake, has confirmed that he and his son have reconciled after previous disagreements.

Odunsi, who has been battling an illness, had earlier claimed that Asake had not been financially supportive despite his rise to fame.

However, in a video shared on Sunday by Mrlilgaga, he expressed pride in his son and offered prayers for him.

Speaking in Yoruba, Odunsi stated, “I am proud of him,” as he showered blessings on Asake.

Explaining why he had initially spoken out against the singer, he noted that it had been a long time since they last saw each other.

“His mother ought to ask him when last he saw me. That was what got me angry, but we have sorted all the problems. We are no longer fighting,” he said.

Odunsi also disclosed that Asake has made arrangements to buy him a new house, confirming that house agents have already begun searching for a property.

“Asake said he will do everything that I want. We have settled, no more problems. They are now looking for a new house that he will buy for me. He has settled everything,” he added.

Odunsi revealed that Asake has committed to taking full responsibility for his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat.

“He has never denied his child, but he has now promised to take full responsibility on the child,” he stated.

The elderly man further mentioned that he would be visiting the hospital the following day, as Asake had provided him with everything he needed.

Vanguard News