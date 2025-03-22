Asagba of Asaba to FG: Boost Asaba Airport, support young pilots

Asagba of Asaba, Professor Epiphany Azinge, has urged the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, to facilitate the increase of flight operations in Asaba Airport.

During a visit to the minister in Abuja, the monarch also requested the minister’s intervention in supporting Delta youths who have undergone pilot training programmes to advance their training and become professional pilots.

Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Minister, Mr Tunde Moshood, said this in a statement.

His words: “The royal father also articulated three key requests aimed at enhancing the aviation landscape in Asaba and Delta State at large. Firstly, he requested an increase in flight operations at Asaba Airport, which he thought should be more frequent owing to the status and importance of the city. He urged the Minister to leverage his position to facilitate the growth of flight operations in Asaba, transforming it into an international airport capable of accommodating regular international flights, and serving as a transit hub for large aircraft staying overnight.

“Second, the royal father highlighted the growing pool of talented, veteran pilots among Delta’s youth, many of whom have developed pilot training programmes.

He requested the minister’s intervention in supporting these youths through government channels, including the possibility of Public-Private Partnerships, PPP, to help realise their dreams of advancing their training and becoming professional pilots.”