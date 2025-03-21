Asaba 1967 massacre: Our people need apology, Obi of Asaba tells Tinubu

— Demands Federal varsity in Asaba

— Scores Tinubu high In governance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —– THE Obi of Asaba, Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, yesterday told President Bola Tinubu that the people of Asaba in Delta State need an apology over the 1967 Asaba massacre.

The Asagba of Asaba also demanded more federal government presence in Delta State, lamenting that Asaba is the only state capital without any federal university.

This is as the first-class monarch has commended President Bola Tinubu’s governance, describing him as being on the right track despite the complexities of leading Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists at the State House in Abuja on Thursday after a courtesy visit to the President, the traditional ruler acknowledged that while challenges exist, Tinubu’s administration remains committed to national progress.

Prof. Azinge, who was on the visit with other members of a delegation from Asaba Kingdom, said “there might be some hiccups, but on the whole, we score him highly in that regard, and we pray for him.

He said: “It is a very difficult country to govern. There will always be criticisms here and there, but I believe he is on the right track, and we wish him the very best.”

The natural ruler stated that a key purpose of his visit was to advocate for greater federal presence in Delta State, particularly in Asaba.

He highlighted the absence of a federal university in the state capital, calling it a “worrisome” oversight.

“Asaba remains the only state capital in Nigeria without a federal university. We need institutions in our locality, and that for us is a major concern”, he noted.

The monarch also used the opportunity to remind President Tinubu of the 1967 Asaba massacre, expressing the need for an official acknowledgment or apology from the federal government.

“Among other requests, we mentioned to him the massacre of Asaba people in 1967 and that our people need some apology if need be in that regard,” he said.

Prof. Azinge revealed that the visit was also a gesture of appreciation for various federal projects benefiting Delta State.

He specifically mentioned the construction of the access road to the Niger Bridge and the routing of a gas pipeline through Asaba and Awka.

“Secondly, we acknowledged and appreciated some of the gestures extended by the federal government to our area, especially the access road to the Niger Bridge and the passing of a gas line through Asaba to Awka, all of which are in progress,” he stated.

The Asagba of Asaba described the meeting as both a “thank you” and a “solidarity” visit.

He expressed gratitude to the President for sending a delegation, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, to represent him at the burial of his predecessor, the 13th Asagba of Asaba.

“So, on the whole, it turned out to be a wonderful visit. He appreciated our coming and indicated that whenever he visits the South-South, he will make a stop in Asaba,” Prof. Azinge concluded.