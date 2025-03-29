Aryna Sabalenka defeats Jessica Pegula to win Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 29: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after defeating Jessica Pegula of the United States during the women’s final on Day 12 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

World number one Aryna Sabalenka won the Miami Open on Saturday, beating American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 in the WTA 1000 final at Hard Rock Stadium.

The title was the Belarusian’s first at Miami and her second of the season following her January triumph in Brisbane.

Having lost the final at Indian Wells to Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva earlier this month, Sabalenka was determined not to fall at the last hurdle again.

“Winning this trophy is super special,” said Sabalenka, who paid tribute to Pegula’s performance.

Both players struggled to hold their serve in the first set, with Pegula causing Sabalenka some trouble when she brought her up to the net.

But the momentum shifted when Pegula was serving to stay in the set at 6-5 down and Sabalenka produced a delicate forehand drop and then a superb down the line winner to take the set.

Once she recovered from being broken on her first service game of the second set, it was easier going for Sabalenka, whose bid for a third straight Australian Open title was thwarted in the Melbourne final by Madison Keys earlier this year.

Sabalenka broke twice to go 3-1 up and never looked in danger from that point on as she wrapped up the win in one hour 27 minutes.

It was the third time that Pegula has faced Sabalenka in a final and she has lost on all three occasions.

The men’s final on Sunday will feature Novak Djokovic up against Czech 19-year-old Jakub Mensik with the Serb looking for his 100th professional title.

