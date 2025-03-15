Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta praises Maresca ahead of London derby showdown

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed admiration for how Enzo Maresca has shaped Chelsea, admitting he initially saw them as contenders to win the Premier League this season.

Ahead of their clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (13:30 GMT), Arsenal sit second in the table, while Chelsea trail six points behind in fourth. However, both teams are far from catching league leaders Liverpool, who hold a commanding 15-point advantage, having played a game more.

With a title challenge now looking out of reach, Arsenal and Chelsea are focused on securing Champions League qualification, especially as a fifth-place finish is likely to be enough this season. Meanwhile, Arteta’s side is also preparing for a Champions League quarter-final showdown against Real Madrid.

Despite Chelsea’s struggles, Arteta admitted he had high expectations for Maresca’s team this season.

“From the moment I watched them play in pre-season, understanding how Enzo works and the talent they have in the squad, they were contenders to even win it from the beginning,” said Arteta.

“They have so much there. The moment that everything lies together and they find that connection, energy and consistency, I think they can compete with any team.”

Chelsea briefly looked like genuine title challengers in December when a five-game winning streak brought them within two points of the league summit. However, their form has since dipped, with just four wins in their last 12 matches, exposing defensive frailties and raising concerns among fans.

Despite the criticism surrounding Chelsea’s inconsistency, Arteta remains confident in Maresca’s abilities.

“He’s a magnificent coach,” Arteta added.

“He’s very clear what he wants to do, he’s been very clear what he wants and how he does it. I really like the way his team plays.”

While Chelsea work to overcome their struggles, Arteta’s Arsenal will be aiming to strengthen their league position and continue their European ambitions.