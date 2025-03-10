Arrested kidnapper of Catholic priests not mass server or cleric – Bishop Mamza

The Bishop of Yola Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, has firmly refuted reports suggesting that Taledo Damian, the recently arrested kidnapper of two Catholic priests, was a mass server or cleric within the diocese.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Bishop Mamza clarified that while the suspect was a member of the church, he did not hold any official role as a mass server or cleric.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the kidnapper is not a mass server, nor is he a cleric. He is simply a member of the church. There has been a lot of misinformation about his identity, and it is important to correct this,” the bishop stated.

Bishop Mamza emphasized the need to protect the integrity of the church’s clergy and mass servers, stressing that misinformation could harm their reputation.

“Mass servers play a crucial role in church activities, and their reputation should not be unfairly tarnished due to misinformation,” he added.

The bishop commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and local vigilante operatives for their dedication and professionalism in rescuing the two abducted priests.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the security agents who played a role in securing the release of the priests. In particular, I give credit to the DSS and the vigilante group in Numan. They carried out the rescue operation, and I am truly grateful for their swift and professional handling of the situation,” he said.

Bishop Mamza revealed that from the moment the priests were kidnapped on February 22, 2025, the DSS and vigilante operatives worked tirelessly to secure their release.

“Since the priests were kidnapped, we have worked closely with the DSS and vigilante group in Numan. I am aware of all the steps taken. It was the DSS and vigilante team that stormed the house where the priests were held and successfully rescued them.”

He further explained that security operatives attempted to apprehend the kidnapper when he came to collect ransom. Though he initially escaped, he later had an accident on his motorcycle and fled on foot.

“While attempting to surrender himself to the DSS, he was somehow taken into police custody instead,” Bishop Mamza added.

The bishop reassured the public that the two priests—Rev. Father Mathew David Dusami of Yola Catholic Diocese and Rev. Father Abraham Samman of Jalingo Diocese—underwent medical examinations and were found to be in stable condition.

He also confirmed that all exhibits obtained from the suspect were now in the custody of the DSS.

Bishop Mamza reiterated the church’s gratitude for the successful operation and assured that the diocese would continue working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of clergy members and worshippers.