Army neutralises notorious terrorist, Amirul Khahid, others in Bama, Gwoza, recover weapons

By Kingsley Omonobi

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, in several offensives unleashed at the weekend, killed a wanted and notorious terrorist Commander, Abba Alai (Amirul Khahid of Alafa) who had long been on security watchlists, and scores of other terrorists in Bama and Gwoza during gunfights which lasted over four hours.

Troops recovered a cache of deadly weapons, including 11 Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) bombs, 760 rounds of 7.62mm linked ammunition, 220 rounds of 12.7mm linked ammunition, one AK-47 rifle and 440 rounds of 7.62mm by 54 mm ammunition, GPMGs, Mowag armored tank engine, one QJC W85 anti-aircraft gun, 3 light machine guns, One M60 machine among others

In Jibia LGA of Katsina State, Soldiers freed 10 captives, including seven women and three children from a notorious terrorist Commander who surrendered to troops and also handed over 2 AK-47 rifles.

In Delta State, troops deployed and captured a high-profile IPOB/ESN commander, identified as Ekene Ifeanyi, in his hideout within Issele Asagba Forest of Oshimili South Local Government Area.

A statement by the Army confirming the offensive said, “In a relentless and ferocious crackdown on terrorism, gallant troops of the Nigerian Army have once again demonstrated their unyielding resolve to obliterate terrorist enclaves, dealing a devastating blow to their operations.

“The latest offensives, executed with precision and overwhelming firepower, sent the terrorists into a state of utter disarray, forcing them to abandon a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives as they fled for their lives.

“On Saturday, 1 March 2025, troops deployed in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State launched a ruthless and coordinated assault on a well-fortified terrorist stronghold following credible intelligence that insurgents were regrouping to unleash havoc on villages around Fallujah and its environs.

“The ensuing fierce gun battle raged for hours as troops overpowered the terrorists, neutralizing several of them while systematically dismantling explosives laid en route their camp.

“In the aftermath of the onslaught, troops recovered an astonishing cache of deadly weapons, including 11 Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) bombs 760 rounds of 7.62mm linked ammunition, 220 rounds of 12.7mm linked ammunition, one AK-47 rifle and 440 rounds of 7.62mm by 54mm ammunition.

“The troops also conducted a thorough clearance operation in Unguwan Abdullahi, a terrorist-infested settlement, where they annihilated all terrorist life-support structures and unearthed stockpiles of food items buried underground, depriving the terrorists of crucial sustenance.

“As troops advanced ahead of Garin Fallujah, they engaged the terrorists in a blistering firefight, forcing them into a chaotic retreat.

“In the process, a notorious terrorist commander, Abba Alai (Amirul Khahid of Alafa) a high-value target who had long been on security watchlists, was neutralized.

“Weapons recovered in the operation are one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one radio set, a DSHK heavy machine gun barrel, one motorcycle and assorted medical supplies

“The troops further cleared Ukuba Forest capturing alarming assortment of heavy weaponry and military-grade equipment.

“These include 2 General-Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), Mowag armored tank engine, Heavy-duty vehicle engine block with components, one QJC W85 anti-aircraft gun, 3 light machine guns, One M60 machine gun, 2 RPG launcher tubes, one QJC cradle one HK21 machine gun, one G3 rifle magazine, a fabricated 60mm mortar tube and 3 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) cylinders.

“In a separate operation troops strategically positioned in Gwoza Local Government Area as part of a blocking force to prevent insurgents from escaping Sambisa Forest delivered yet another crushing blow on the terrorists.

“The coordinated offensive in Gobara village saw the insurgents abandon their weapons and fled in panic.

“A meticulous search of the area led to the discovery of 57 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three AK-47 rifle magazines, a locally fabricated dane gun, two prototype firearms suspected to be used for terrorists’ training.

“In a heartwarming development, troops also rescued an elderly woman who had been held hostage by the terrorists for 10 years.

“Meanwhile, acting on credible intelligence, troops in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state stormed a notorious kidnappers’ hideout in Shirkaki village, where they apprehended a prime suspect who had long been on the security watchlist.

“The swift and precise operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 rifle magazines, one pump-action shotgun, four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and six cartridges.

“In Katsina State, at Unguwan Baki village, Faskari Local Government Area, terrorists attempting an attack were met with superior firepower, forcing them to flee into the forest, abandoning their motorcycles.

“Also, in a rare but telling development, a high-ranking terrorist commander in Jibia local government area of Katsina State voluntarily surrendered to troops, handing over two AK-47 rifles.

“He also freed 10 captives, including seven women and three children, signaling his decision to abandon a life of terror and embrace peace.

“In Zamfara State, troops engaged another group of terrorists, neutralizing one while the rest scattered in confusion, leaving behind two motorcycles.

“Troops deployed to Niger State equally engaged terrorists in a pitched battle, compelling them to flee into the dense forests of Dakwala and Chikuba.

“Troops subsequently launched a sweeping clearance operation, recovering 36 abandoned motorcycles and demolishing all terrorist hideouts in the area.

“In Baruten Local government Area of Kwara State, troops stormed a known kidnappers’ enclave in Karunji village, forcing the criminals to flee in terror on sighting the advancing troops, leaving their captives behind.

“The successful rescue operation led to the recovery of a locally made pistol, 6 Dane guns and 3 motorcycles.

“Meanwhile, in a significant counterterrorism breakthrough, troops deployed to Delta State captured a high-profile IPOB/ESN commander, identified as Ekene Ifeanyi, in his hideout within Issele Asagba Forest of Oshimili South Local Government Area.

“The suspect, who had been on the security watchlist, was a key figure in establishing IPOB/ESN terrorist cells in Delta State. During interrogation, he confessed to being a top IPOB operative.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede while commending the troops’ resilience, has reiterated his resolve to make their welfare a priority, adding that they deserve the best for their selfless service.

“He also affirmed that the Nigerian Army remains unyielding in its resolve to eradicate terrorism and criminality across the nation.

“With unwavering commitment, unmatched firepower and relentless pursuit, troops will continue to hunt down remnants of the nation’s adversaries, ensuring that peace and stability prevail across the country.”