Army arrests 29 oil thieves, recovers over 212,000 litres of stolen products

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in a sustained crackdown on oil theft in the Niger Delta, have arrested 29 suspected oil thieves and recovered over 212,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

During the operations, conducted between March 3 and 9, 2025, security forces also deactivated 31 illegal refining sites and demobilized 26 boats used for illicit activities.

According to an Army statement, the operations were carried out across Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states.

In Rivers State, troops dismantled 10 illegal refining sites, seized a heavy-duty generator, and recovered over 70,000 litres of stolen crude. Additionally, three suspected oil thieves were apprehended while transporting over 10,000 litres of stolen products in a wooden boat.

In Delta State, a truck carrying over 35,000 litres of suspected stolen petroleum products was intercepted, while troops also demobilized five wooden boats used for illicit activities and recovered 4,000 litres of stolen products.

In Bayelsa State, troops engaged suspected oil thieves in a firefight before successfully recovering over 12,000 litres of stolen crude and 9,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Other recovered items included seven wheelbarrows and a motorcycle.

In Akwa Ibom, security forces intercepted over 5,600 litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), suspected to be destined for smuggling across the waterways to a neighboring country.

Commending the troops, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, hailed their operational success and urged them to maintain pressure on economic saboteurs.

He also advised those engaged in illegal oil activities to embrace lawful means of livelihood or risk facing the full weight of the law.