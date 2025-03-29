APGA youth leader advocates for civilian firearm ownership

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Eze-Onyebuchi Chukwu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

Chukwu, who also serves as the Co-chairman of the Forum of National Youth Leaders of All Political Parties in Nigeria, conveyed his congratulatory message in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He expressed gratitude to God for blessing the President with life and good health and commended Tinubu for his efforts in advancing Nigeria, particularly in initiatives that benefit the youth.

Chukwu acknowledged the alarming rise in kidnapping, armed robbery, and other criminal activities across the country.

He noted that security agencies alone could not effectively address the growing insecurity and urged President Tinubu to consider allowing responsible Nigerians to bear arms for self-defence.

“The need for responsible firearm ownership cannot be overemphasised,” Chukwu said.

“We have seen disturbing video clips and heard firsthand accounts of how helpless citizens are before armed criminals who wield illegal firearms with impunity.”

He further lamented how law-abiding citizens, including elderly individuals and vibrant young men, were often at the mercy of teenage criminals simply because of their access to firearms.

“We have seen how senior citizens, energetic youths, and able-bodied men fall victim to gun-wielding criminals, sometimes even offering their necks for slaughter out of fear.

“Without firearms, many would have had a fighting chance to defend themselves,” he said.

Chukwu therefore called on President Tinubu to initiate a bill in the National Assembly that would grant law-abiding Nigerians the right to own certain firearms.

“Only licensed individuals should be allowed access, following thorough background checks that assess mental health, criminal records, and other relevant factors,” he advised.

He argued that if implemented, such a measure would significantly reduce insecurity and ease the burden on security forces.

“Your Excellency, if this policy is adopted, the rate of insecurity will drop drastically, making it more manageable for our security personnel,” Chukwu said.

He concluded by acknowledging potential concerns about firearm abuse but insisted that the benefits of responsible gun ownership would far outweigh its risks.