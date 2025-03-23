APGA, LP political feud fueling insecurity in Ihiala – Stakeholders

By Vincent Ujumadu

The ongoing political rivalry between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP) in Ihiala, Anambra State, is being blamed for the worsening insecurity in the community, stakeholders have alleged.

According to them, the President General (PG) of Ihiala Progress Union (IPU), Mr. Okey Ohagba, is aligned with the Labour Party against the preference of most stakeholders who support APGA, the ruling party in the state. They claim this political divide is hampering efforts to restore security in the area.

Ihiala remains one of the communities in Anambra State where gunmen operate freely, despite government interventions. Just last Sunday, a Reverend Father kidnapped in Ichida, Anaocha Local Government Area, was rescued in Ihiala as his abductors attempted to move him to their hideout.

At a press conference in Awka, the traditional ruler of Ihiala, Igwe Thomas Obidiegwu, accompanied by his royal cabinet and other prominent citizens, accused the PG of sabotaging security efforts due to his political affiliations.

However, in his response, the PG, Mr. Ohagba, accused government officials of being responsible for insecurity in the community.

Speaking on the issue, the Vice President General of IPU, Hon. Collins Agbasiere, said:

“We were elected on December 26, 2022, but soon after, we noticed that the PG had a different agenda that contradicted our collective efforts to move Ihiala forward.

“He aligned himself with non-progressive individuals and sidelined other elected officials. He also took control of the union’s administration and finances without transparency or accountability.”

Agbasiere further alleged that Ihiala residents contributed N100 million to tackle insecurity in the town, yet the PG spent the funds without informing other executive members of how the money was utilized.

“When we questioned him about the funds, he removed all of us from the town union platform. We had no choice but to petition the state government, which is currently investigating the matter,” he said.