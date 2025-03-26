APC told to adopt Gov Oborevwori as 2027 candidate

Gov. Oborevwori

The member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. (Rev) Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has urged the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as its sole gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 elections.

Speaking to journalists during the week, Hon. Waive emphasized that Governor Oborevwori’s strong rapport with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu demonstrates his deep understanding of governance. He also lauded the governor’s performance, stating that “Gov Sheriff has shocked every Deltan with his people-oriented programs and quality projects.”

According to Hon. Waive, “It will be impossible for any other candidate to beat Gov Sheriff come 2027,” adding that his coming to APC is value addition and that this will bring an immediate end to the crisis engulfing the party in the State. “I can see Gov Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu coasting to victory on the APC ticket. This synergy is what APC Delta needs at this moment. Not only will this bring peace to the party, it will make victory very certain.

The lawmaker further highlighted that the principle of governorship rotation among Delta’s three senatorial districts favors Oborevwori, who would be serving only one more term. He called on all Deltans to support this move, emphasizing that it would strengthen party unity and enhance the state’s development.

“I want victory for my party and for President Tinubu. This is the way to go. Moreover the rotation of the Governorship between the three Senatorial Districts favors Governor Sheriff who has only one term left. I call on all Deltans to support this move as it will further unite us as a people,” he added