APC group slams PDP over allegations against Akpabio in ex-Gov Emmanuel’s arrest

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Network has criticized the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for alleging that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was behind media reports about the alleged arrest of former Governor Udom Emmanuel by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The APC media group described the PDP’s claims as baseless, malicious, and a propaganda tactic aimed at tarnishing Akpabio’s reputation.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged:

“Our party is aware of a well-oiled scheme reportedly engineered by the Senate President to compromise a section of the media to spread falsehood against Udom Emmanuel. The latest attempt is to falsely portray him as being indicted by the EFCC, while bandying spurious and fictitious figures to mislead the public.”

Reacting to the allegation in a statement on Saturday, the Director-General of the APC media group, Otuekong Iniobong John, challenged the PDP spokesperson to deny that Udom Emmanuel was indeed invited by the EFCC before accusing others of spreading falsehoods.

“The APC Media Network has been compelled to address the defamatory allegations made by the factional National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“The PDP spokesperson failed to deny the fact that former Governor Udom Emmanuel was actually invited by the EFCC. The primary mandate of the EFCC is to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes, so reports of Emmanuel’s invitation cannot be attributed to a smear campaign orchestrated by Senator Akpabio or any other individual.

“We categorically assert that Senator Akpabio has no involvement in disseminating news about Emmanuel’s invitation. As Senate President, he is focused on overseeing the operations of the National Assembly and has no interest in engaging in trivial matters.”

The APC media group further accused the PDP’s national spokesperson of acting on behalf of the Akwa Ibom State Government, calling it unfortunate that Ologunagba would make what they described as baseless and malicious statements.

“We know that the PDP’s press release was conceived and sponsored by the PDP government in Akwa Ibom State.

“Some tribal bigots in the state have been spreading false propaganda that Senator Akpabio was behind the petition against ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel. However, a PDP elder, Rt. Hon. Chief Ndueso Essien, has stated that Akpabio was not involved in the petition.

“The APC Media Network condemns the PDP’s shameless attempt to manipulate public opinion and tarnish Senator Akpabio’s reputation. We urge the public to see through this cheap propaganda and hold the PDP accountable for its actions.”