Anyanwu ‘queries’ Udeh-Okoye over NEC meeting postponement

Samuel Anyanwu

The two claimants to the position of National Secretary in the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udeh- Okoye, have renewed their fight over who the rightful occupant of the position is.

Anyanwu took issue with a notice of postponement of the party’s NEC meeting from March 15, to. May 15, 2025, issued by his rival, Udeh-Okoye, yesterday.

Anyanwu who wrote a counter letter which he addressed to NEC members and other stakeholders said Udeh-Okoye was neither the party’s Secretary nor was he a member of the NWC and was in no position to sign documents on the party’s behalf.

The announcement in dispute which had the designation of PDP National Secretary under Udeh-Okoye’s name was issued to reporters through the party’s official Publicity Directorate means of communication.

In response, Anyanwu issued a memo copied to members of the PDP NEC members, members of the PDP Board of Trustees, PDP Governors and several party leaders, noting “Udeh Okoye is not the National Secretary of our dear Party and was never in any NWC meeting where he was mandated to issue such notice.

“Our party leaders, NEC members, BOT, Governors Forum and general public are hereby advised to disregard the purported letter as it emanates from a non-official and authoritative source. The said Udeh Okoye is not the National Secretary of our dear party and was never in any NWC meeting where he was mandated to issue such notice.

“Udeh Okoye should be aware that he is under a restraining order of the court of competent jurisdiction to stop parading himself as the National Secretary of POP pending the determination of the appeal lying before the apex court of the nation, the issuance of an official letter of the PDP in the title of the National Secretary amounts to total disobedience to the rule of law and an act contemptuous of the order of the judiciary

“It is obvious from the conduct of Udeh-Okoye that he is an agent set to destroy the party. He is, therefore, warned to refrain from further act that tend to undermine the peace and stability of the party and again impugn the integrity of the judiciary.

“Nothing coming from the said Udeh-Okoye is recognised by law. He is only putting the party to public ridicule.”