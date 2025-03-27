Annie Idibia returns to Instagram, deletes all posts amid divorce drama

Actress and reality TV star, Annie Idibia, has returned to social media after months of silence following her public split from music icon, Innocent “2Baba” Idibia.

In a bold move, Annie deleted all posts from her Instagram page, wiping out traces of her past life and leaving fans speculating about her next steps.

The development comes months after 2Baba shocked fans by announcing their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post in January. The singer wrote, “I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now and currently filed for divorce.”

Though he later took down the post, 2Baba went live on his page to confirm the announcement, stating, “No one hacked my account. I said what I said. I come in peace.”