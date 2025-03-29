Anambra Polls: Peter Obi distances self from APC meeting, rejects toxic politics

Peter Obi.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has disassociated himself from a planned gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) members, emphasizing that he does not engage in toxic politics or blackmail.

In a statement posted on his X handle, Obi warned against associating his name with political narratives that do not align with his principles.

“I have come across a report circulating on social media regarding an APC gathering where my name was mentioned. Let me make it unequivocally clear: I do not engage in toxic politics, blackmail, or any form of political manipulation. My name should not be associated with such narratives,” he stated.

“I Am Not an APC Member”

Obi reaffirmed his political stance, stating that he is neither a member of the APC nor planning to join the party. He reiterated his commitment to integrity, fairness, and issue-based politics, urging that political aspirants should be judged based on competence, capacity, and compassion, rather than partisan interests.

Addressing speculations surrounding Valentine Ozigbo, he maintained that every aspirant should be evaluated on merit rather than being subjected to political blackmail or controversy.

“Elections and primaries should not be reduced to toxic narratives or personal attacks. Political choices should be guided by credibility, vision, and the ability to deliver real change—not by dragging individuals into needless controversy,” Obi asserted.

With the Anambra State governorship election approaching in November, Obi called on all political parties, including his own, to conduct credible, transparent, and democratic primaries. He emphasized that aspirants deserve a fair and unbiased chance to contest in their respective parties.

“This election presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to embrace true democracy, something that remains elusive in our nation today,” he stated.

Obi urged all stakeholders to uphold justice and reject divisive politics, concluding that this is the only way to achieve the “New Nigeria” that citizens aspire to.