Anambra Guber: Labour Party raises alarm over alleged NLC scammers

John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party (LP) has raised the alarm over what it alleged is a grand design by a group of disgruntled party members working in cohorts with some persons allied to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to destabilize the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh raised the alarm in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said his attention was drawn to a press conference organized by Prof Theophilus Ndubaku, “a self-acclaimed” chairman of the LP Transition Committee, in the company of a sacked former member of the Labour Party and a few other unknown faces wherein they attempted to cast aspersion on the leadership of the Labour Party”.

According to him, the press conference was designed to hoodwink the public as the organizers have done severally in the past.

The Senator Nanedi Usman-led Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Organizers of the Press conference had called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to prosecute Abure and other party leaders for perjury, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Ifoh explained that statement read at the event “in its entirety is fallacious, misleading and a calculated attempt to malign the image of Barrister Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party.”

He further said, “First the forensic report and the investigative Police report from the Police have stated clearly that there was no forgery.

“The file that was forwarded to the Attorney General has since been returned to the Police on the ground that the forensic report exonerated the four persons clearly.

“Meaning that they have no case to answer and this is to the knowledge of Prof. Ndubaku and his Co jesters. It is therefore laughable that someone will be giving ultimatum to the Attorney -General of the Federation in a case that is not in existence.

“It is therefore clear that Mr. Ndubaku and his gang are acting in bad fate, using every available opportunity to tarnish the image of the party. Members of the Public has since known them for their rascality.

“Secondly, it is in the public domain that some of these people assiduously and violently working to take over the leadership of the party are not even members of the party, including Ndubaku.

“The NLC according to the laws that established it has no power to even set up the Political Commission in the first instance.

“Letters from INEC, Ministry of Labour and other quarters have pointed to this fact. Also, the last time I checked, the leadership of the NLC in their last NEC meeting set up a committee to work out an alliance between it and other political parties ahead of 2027 general election.

“So, Ndubaku and his cohorts are even not aware that the cabal that set his Transition Committee has since left the bus stop. So who are they working for?

“Let me sincerely advise Mr. Ndubaku and his co-travellers to go and look for another job to do. In this political business, Labour Party is different from other political parties.

“We have shown that we are a great and purposeful organization working for the greater interest of Nigeria.

“These men must be dreaming if they think that they can hijack the Labour Party and use it for their selfish goal.

“Labour Party is not available for that, and I advise them to go and find a decent job to do. No amount of pressure, blackmail or false information can force the leadership to handover the party to them.

“We have also noted that Mr. Ndubaku and his cohorts usually wake up from their slumber each time a major election is to hold.

“Nigerians will recall how in 2024, during the activities leading to the Ondo state governorship election, how Ndubaku and his fellow outlaws cornered some desperate governorship aspirants and fraudulently sold forms to them and promised them the party’s ticket.

“What happened to the millions they deceitfully collected from these aspirants? They are on the match again.

“The process to the Anambra state governorship election is on going, and they will try to entice some uninformed aspirants.

“We are using this opportunity to inform Nigerians of the latest political scam being introduced and to be aware of such persons.

“We are also calling on the security agencies to begin to investigate these men before this kind of scam begins to fester.

“We also noticed that Mr. Ndubaku has continued to use the official Letter Head of the Labour Party for all his correspondences, some of which are fraudulent in nature.

“We are going to formally make a report to the security agencies to please save the Labour Party from some of these identified elements that have refused to allow peace reign in our party. Lawlessness is not a virtue and must not be tolerated.”