Anambra, Enugu police commands launch joint border patrol

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — The Anambra and Enugu State Police Commands have launched a joint interstate border patrol as part of efforts to curb criminal activities across the two states.

The collaboration became necessary due to the rising cases of kidnappings and other transborder crimes perpetrated by armed criminals.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the two Commissioners of Police, alongside their Deputies and Assistant Commissioners, met at the Anambra State Police Command headquarters in Awka to strategize.

According to Ikenga, the meeting was held in line with the enhanced policing guidelines of the Inspector-General of Police and resulted in key measures to strengthen security operations at major flashpoints in both states.

“The Commissioners of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu of Anambra and CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa of Enugu, met to devise operational strategies aimed at proactively addressing security challenges in the two neighboring states,” Ikenga said.

He further noted that the infiltration of criminals across the state borders was identified as a major security concern requiring urgent action.

“The Commissioners pledged to enhance intelligence sharing and pool operational resources to combat violent crimes and other criminal activities within their states, particularly at border areas,” he added.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to decisively tackling all forms of crime and ensuring maximum public safety.

The police authorities issued a stern warning to criminals operating in the two states, urging them to either desist or face the full force of the law.