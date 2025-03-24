Anambra, Enugu Police Commands begin joint border patrols, operations

The Anambra and Enugu States’ Police Commands have started a joint border patrols and operations to tackle interstate and border criminal activities within the two states.

This is contained in a joint statement issued and signed by the Police Public Relations Officers of Enugu and Anambra States, SP Daniel Ndukwe and SP Tochukwu Ikenga, respectively on Monday.

The statement said that the move was in line with the enhanced policing guidelines of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun.

“The Anambra State Command’s Commissioner of Police, Dr Ikioye Orutugu and his Enugu State counterpart, Mr Mamman Giwa, met on March 24, 2025, to devise operational strategies aimed at proactively policing the two neighbouring states.

“The Commissioners identified the infiltration of criminals between the neighbouring states as a major security challenge requiring urgent intervention to address violent crimes and the activities of subversive criminal elements.

“As a result, they pledged to collaborate, share intelligence, and pool operational resources to combat violent crimes at the borders and within their respective states,” it said.

The Commissioners reiterated their commitment to decisively combat all forms of crime and criminality in both states through joint security patrols and operations, with the aim of ensuring maximum public security and safety.

The statement said that both commissioners also warned criminals operating in the two states to either repent or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

It said that the meeting, which was held at the Anambra State Command Headquarters, Awka, was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations and other officers from both Commands.