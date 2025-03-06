Anambra 2025: Students give Soludo 30-day ultimatum to declare interest

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Students from various tertiary institutions in Anambra State have issued a 30-day ultimatum to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, demanding that he publicly declare his interest in seeking re-election in the November 8 governorship election.

Addressing a press conference in Awka, Okoye Matthew Okpala, Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council in Anambra and convener of Solution Students of Nigeria, emphasized that while the governor’s actions suggest he is interested in a second term, the students want an official announcement without delay.

According to Okpala, Students’ Union Government (SUG) presidents from all tertiary institutions in Anambra unanimously agreed on the ultimatum, stating they will mobilize a mass protest in the state capital if Soludo does not respond within 30 days.

“We, the students, previously demanded at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University that Governor Soludo declare his intention to contest for re-election. We sent the message, but we have not heard from him,” Okpala said.

Instead of making a formal declaration, Okpala noted, Soludo has remained focused on governance, building roads, offering free education and antenatal services, empowering youths through skill acquisition programs, and upgrading infrastructure across the state.

“He is not even talking about a second term, and that is why we are giving him 30 days to declare his interest. If he fails to do so, all Anambra students will protest in Awka and shut down the state capital.”

In an unprecedented move, Okpala revealed that students plan to contribute money to purchase Soludo’s nomination form as a demonstration of their support.

“We have agreed to contribute between N500 and N1,000 each. With over 146,000 students participating, we will raise over N100 million, which is enough to cover the cost of his nomination form.”

Describing Soludo as the best governor Anambra has ever had, Okpala highlighted key achievements of his administration, including:

Over 500 kilometers of roads constructed in three years

Employment of 5,000 quality teachers and 2,500 medical staff

Construction of five brand-new General Hospitals

Provision of free Wi-Fi for students in tertiary institutions

Approval of student loans

Launch of Agunechemba Security Outfit, which has significantly reduced crime in the state

“Governor Soludo has transformed Anambra in ways we never imagined. We cannot afford to lose him because we may never see a leader like him again,” Okpala stated.

With the 30-day countdown now ticking, all eyes are on Governor Soludo to see whether he will heed the students’ call and declare his bid for re-election in 2025.