Amnesty Int’l calls for justice over Bumpa co-founder Adetunji Opayele’s death

By Henry Oduah

Amnesty International has called for justice over the death of the co-founder of a tech startup firm, Bumpa, Adetunji Opayele, alias Teejay.

Mr Opayele, 31, was involved in an accident on March 4, 2025, while riding his power bike on his way from the gym along Ozumba Mbadiwe in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The driver, Biola Adams-Odutayo, reportedly failed to yield the right of way while merging onto the expressway, striking Teejay and leaving him unconscious on the road.

Adams-Odutayo, said to be a healthcare professional, was alleged to have refused to help the injured because she did not want blood stains in her car.

Opayele was reportedly taken to a hospital but medical personnel there refused to attend to him.

He was eventually admitted to another hospital where he was declared dead after midnight.

Reports say Adams-Odutayo was arrested and charged with reckless driving but was released on bail.

Reacting to the matter in an X post on Saturday, Amnesty International said: “Biola Adams-Odutayo’s reckless and lawless driving killed Adetunji Opayele (TeeJay), the Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Bumpa. Nigeria’s corrupt law enforcement is letting her get away with murder.

“This crime must not be covered up. Relevant Nigerian authorities must ensure that justice is done now.”

The incident has since sparked widespread anger, with over 35,000 Nigerians signing a petition on Change.org, demanding justice.

Petitioners have also demanded that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice oversee a thorough investigation and ensure proper prosecution.