Amend PIA Act, call chevron to order, Aiyedatiwa’s aide tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Niger Delta and Amnesty Affairs, Hon. Omojuwa Akinfemi Raymond, has urged President Bola Tinubu to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and ensure that Chevron fulfills its obligations to host communities in the region.

In a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Omojuwa emphasized that without amending the PIA Act, Nigeria would continue to suffer economic setbacks, with host communities bearing the greatest losses.

According to him, while the United States has an Environmental Enhancement Fund that supports projects aimed at habitat preservation, Nigeria’s Environmental Remediation Fund under the PIA Act lacks a holistic framework.

“Many Ilaje communities are experiencing sea incursion, leading to the consistent loss of lives and property. If properly activated, such funds could help curb the ongoing environmental degradation in our riverine communities.”

Omojuwa accused Chevron of failing to adhere to environmental standards, stating that the oil giant had paid millions of dollars in penalties in the U.S. for environmental violations, yet has not demonstrated the same accountability in Nigeria.

“While Chevron complies with environmental regulations in the U.S., our land and water bodies in Ilaje are no longer habitable. Fishing, which is the primary source of livelihood, has been destroyed. This has fueled migration, food insecurity, and militancy.”

Omojuwa criticized Chevron’s President of International Exploration and Production, Clay Neff, for failing to implement the sustainability initiatives he presented to President Tinubu in New York in 2023.

“A year after making commitments, Chevron is yet to implement most of its advertised green and carbon emission reduction projects. The company continues to make false claims in the media.”

He further accused Chevron of engaging in greenwashing, alleging that its funding of the PIND Foundation, an NGO, lacks transparency and effectiveness.

“Documents from Chevron officials indicate clear evidence of exploitation and greenwashing. The company offers substandard programs in the Niger Delta compared to other regions where it operates.”

Omojuwa noted that senior lawyers (SANs) have expressed interest in taking legal action against Chevron at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague if the company does not reform its practices in the region.

“Chevron has repeatedly failed to comply with industry best practices. An ESG rating firm, Sustainalytics, has declared the company a high-risk investment, ranking it 68 out of 291 oil and gas producers.”

He called on President Tinubu to take urgent action by approving an amendment to the PIA Act and holding Chevron accountable for its operations in Ondo State.