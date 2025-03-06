Violation of senate rules: Natasha’s office to be sealed, salary withheld – Senate

In a decisive move, the Nigerian Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, for six months.

The suspension, effective March 6, 2025, follows recommendations from the Senate Committee on Public Conduct, Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, which found her in “total violation” of Senate rules.

According to a statement signed by Kenny Okolugbo, from the Communication and Strategy Department of the Office of the Senate President, the decision comes after a series of confrontations between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate leadership.

The dispute began on February 20, 2025, during a plenary session when Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to move to her newly assigned seat. She engaged in a heated exchange with Senate leaders, alleging an attempt to silence her. The confrontation disrupted proceedings and sparked widespread media attention.

In response, the Senate unanimously referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen, for investigation. The committee was given two weeks to review her conduct and report back.

Following its investigation, the committee concluded that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions constituted a “total violation” of the Senate Standing Rules 2023, bringing the institution into disrepute. As a result, the Senate approved the following sanctions:

A six-month suspension from all legislative activities.

Sealing of her office for the duration of the suspension.

Withholding of her salary and allowances throughout the suspension period.

A ban from accessing the National Assembly premises while suspended.

Additionally, the Senate ruled that for her suspension to be lifted or reduced, Akpoti-Uduaghan must submit a written apology to the chamber.

Before her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that the reassignment of her seat was a deliberate attempt to suppress her voice and limit her visibility during legislative proceedings. However, the Senate leadership countered that she remained visible and active in plenary sessions even after taking her reassigned seat.

The decision underscores the Senate’s commitment to upholding its rules and maintaining decorum within the chamber. It also highlights the internal political tensions that lawmakers must navigate, as well as the potential consequences of actions deemed disruptive to parliamentary order.

With her office sealed and her salary withheld, the next steps for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan remain uncertain. The political landscape will now watch closely to see whether she chooses to apologize or challenge the decision in other ways.