Alleged N33.2bn arms fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-NSA, Dasuki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki and three others over alleged N33.2 billion fraud in an Abuja High Court.

Dasuki was arraigned alongside Aminu Baba-Kusa, former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), along with two companies, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited,

The fresh arraignment before Justice Charles Agbaza followed the reassignment of the case by the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, who previously handled the matter.

Dasuki was first arraigned alongside former Director of Finance and Administration, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Shuaibu Salisu, before Justice Baba-Yusuf on Dec. 14, 2015, on a 19-count charge.

The charge, was over alleged N15.5 billion fraud and was later amended by the prosecution because Salisu’s name was dropped from the charge.

On May 11, 2018, Dasuki and others were re-arraigned on an amended 32-count charge, of criminal breach of trust, dishonest release and receiving various sums of money to the tune of N33.2 billion .

The prosecution had only called one witness, the investigating officer of the alleged arms sleaze, and was yet to conclude his evidence-in-chief when the case was adjourned sine die.

The anti-corruption commission had in 2015 instituted two separates cases against Col Dasuki before Justice Baba-Yusuf, now the chief judge of FCT.

In the other case marked FCT/HC/CR/42/2015, Dasuki was charged as the second defendant alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda.

Also charged alongside Dasuki is a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.

They are facing a 25-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N19.4 billion

The case has since been transferred to Justice Yusuf Halilu, by Justice Baba-Yusuf (CJ).

Both cases had initially suffered series of adjournment due to the refusal of the Department of State Service (DSS) to release Dasuki on bail.

When the case came up before Justice Agbaza on Tuesday, the defendants took their fresh plea of not guilty to the 32-counts preferred against them.

The prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe prayed for dates for the trial to begin.

Counsel for Dasuki, A.A. Usman and Richard Ibiye for Baba-Kusa and the company prayed to the court to allow the defendants to enjoy their existing bail.

The lawyers confirmed to the court that the defendants have never failed to attend court.

Atolagbe did not oppose their prayers but said that the most important thing was for them to attend court.

After listening to the parties, Justice Agbaza allowed them to enjoy their existing bail.

The judge adjourned the matter until July 1, for trial.