Allegation of budget padding against Natasha, cheap blackmail – Group

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

A political pressure group, Action Collective (AC), has dismissed allegations of budget padding against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, calling them unfounded, fictitious, and a diversionary tactic.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Teddy Onyejuwe, the group described the claims as an attempt to misrepresent facts and distract from serious issues that require proper investigation.

The controversy stems from accusations that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan manipulated the budget of the Senate Committee on Local Content, which she previously chaired. However, Action Collective insists that these claims are baseless and were deliberately made to divert attention from other pressing matters.

According to Onyejuwe, the senator’s removal as chairperson of the committee was politically motivated, following her role in influencing five LNG projects approved by President Bola Tinubu for Kogi State. The commissioning of these projects reportedly led to tensions that resulted in her removal.

The group also criticized the procedural errors in her suspension, stating that the due process was not followed. Onyejuwe further questioned why the Senate failed to comply with a court order, attributing it to desperation.

Action Collective called for a focus on real issues rather than political distractions, urging the authorities to uphold justice and fairness in legislative proceedings.