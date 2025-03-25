ALEX OTTI: The star governor in the East!

By Tony Nwankwo

Engr. Dr. C.K.Okoro, is the Rector, Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, formerly Abia Poly. In this interview, he bares his mind on the state of affairs in Abia State, the fast developing state in the East and role of Governor Dr. Alex OTTI.u OFR, in the state. Enjoy this. Excerpts:

The Alex Otti phenomenon has overwhelmed everybody, supporters and critics alike, being the lone governor of the Labour Party (LP) in the country. What is the magic?

Dr. Alex Chioma Otti OFR, the executive governor of Abia State is a shining light and a star. I think Dr. Alex Otti govt is a perfect example of what an elected government should be. And then his performance, well, having known him from his time in the Bank, he is just being himself and he is doing what is right. So trying to rate his performance. I think I will rate him Excellent.

Two years down the line, the man has shown courage, there is monumental developments happening in the state in terms of road constructions, health care services, and opening up of new towns. Is the man now at the peak of his game?

If you watch Dr. Alex Otti listen to him, he will tell you he has just arrived at his zero level. That he is yet to traject. So I think he just started trajecting this year. He is a man who believes he has not gotten to his peak yet. That it is not yet uhuru. And to him he is just starting. And by the time he is done with the state, we will believe we have seen a governor. He is not at his peak yet.

This is a great school. How did you get here?

Of course, I got here through the appointment of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, and then, of course, you know Dr Alex Otti is a man who has great sight for excellence and he always goes for the best. So I think he did some kinds of selections, there were recommendations from persons he respected so much. Of course you cannot get appointed if you are not recommended. So there were recommendations. I don’t think I was the only one recommended, others were also recommended, and he did what was right passed us through test and today I am the Rector here.

We have always seen Anambra and Imo States dominate in the South-East, in terms of tertiary school successes. Are there plans for Abia State to rival these states or even surpass them?

Yes, looking at it from what His Excellency has done: free education at the basic education level, just last recently His Excellency did a luncheon of Education First in Abia, priorotizing education in Abia. For the past two years running, His Excellency’s education policy is intentional. Education has shared a lump sum 20 percent of the total budget of the state. So, of course, His Excellency is intentional about developing education in Abia State. During the coming years, be rest assured that the gains will be seen.

What are you doing to ensure that this goal is achieved.

Of course, working clearly in line with His Excellency’s mandate, following the footsteps of His Excellency in developing and intentionality of prioritizing education in the state. Here in Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, we have done a lot of things, we have built new halls, the lecture theatre, we have to e-education in the Polytechnic. Of course, today students will see their results immediately after their exams. We have also prioritized the interest of students. We are doing a lot to ensure that the right things are being done. We are following the footsteps of His Excellency. We are also planning, because of space here, people do not have hostels, His Excellency directed on last December 6, 2024 that we should make plans to move out of Osisioma and as today, work is seriously ongoing. We have about 21 buildings in Osisioma now and we are planning to move out to Osisioma before the end of the year 2025.

Abia North has always had the short stick in terms of development in the state?

Of course, as an appointee of the governor, we always work with the governor’s mandate and in line with what the governor thinks. Yes, for now the governor is also developing all parts of the state. Work is going on in all parts of the state, and Abia North is not an exception. Just a month ago, His Excellency awarded a contract connecting Igwu bridge with other parts of Abia North and then of course has also promised to work on the Abam Ring Road connecting ,

Bende, Idima, Ndi Okereke down to Atan Abam. And the governor just last year also awarded the Ozu Abam, Ndi Oji Ndi Okereke, Arochukwu Road. I think, at this time, we are also gaining like everybody else in the state.

We have the Unubiko Foundation in the state. How are they doing?

Unubiko Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization, whose founder is Chief Chijioke James Ume (Ike Abam). A man who has decided to dedicate his life to the service of mankind. To me, he is an angel in human form. All he thinks, all he feels, all he acts is what will I do to help the next person. He doesn’t think about himself. He thinks Abam, he acts Abam, he thinks Abia and he thinks Nigeria. He is a man who loves other people more than himself. A man, an Angel. Simply put.

An angel in human form. And his actions and inactions are geared towards the development of mankind. He has done a lot. As a board member of the Foundation, I can attest that he has done a lot, not just in Abam, not just in Abia North, not just in Abia State, but across all parts of this country. Just a few days ago, he was made the grand patron of National Association of polytechnic students nationwide. He is doing a lot for mankind.

How do you see the Ibibio border communities who threaten Igbo communities, Idima for an example?

Of course this issue was also raised sometime at the state council meeting and His Excellency the pragmatic govyernor of Abia State has directed the deputy governor who is in charge of boundaries to look into it. Not just in Idima but in all borders across Abia State. I believe that in no distant time these issues will be resolved.

How do you the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Government?

To me, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing his best. His policies are well thought out. I think he was well prepared for the job. So I believe that Nigerians will definitely get the dividends of democracy through him.

You have the Labour Party (LP) here. How do you think Abians feel?

To us I don’t think any right thinking Abian will leave what is good and do what is bad. Abians believe in Dr. Alex Chioma Otti. Abians wanted him and Abians have him and Abians are happy to have him. Abians now have him and Abians will do whatever it takes that is legal to retain him come 2027.

Considering the sterling performance of Alex Otti in Abia state so far.

Are we expecting more Labour Party states come 2027?

What is good is good. It is not just about Labour Party governors, governors who are intentional, governors who have intentionality to developing governance in their states not just Labour Party. I know His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti is performing not just because he is in Labour Party, even if you put him in AA Party he will also perform. It is about person. To me, I think we should also look at persons. Dr. Otti is performing today not because he is in Labour Party but because he is Alex Otti. So the call for governance to me shouldn’t be the in-thing, what people should be concerned about is about people who are ready to deliver the dividends of democracy just like His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti.

Many tried to stop him, even electoral officials, yet at the end he prevailed?

It is expected that people will fight whatever is good. When our Lord Jesus Christ came here to dwell with us, a lot of people fought against him, but I know Abians will do whatever it takes to retain him as the man they made governor.