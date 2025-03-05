Alaafin of Oyo returns to Nigeria from Canada for traditional rites

The newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has arrived in Nigeria from Canada in preparation for his traditional rites.

Owoade landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday at approximately 6:25 p.m. He was accompanied by his wife and received a warm welcome from the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe. Traditional drummers and dancers added to the festive atmosphere.

The new monarch recently received his certificate of appointment and staff of office from Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, officially confirming him as the 46th Alaafin of the ancient town.

His media aide, Bode Durojaiye, earlier stated that preparations for the traditional rites were in full swing.

“As part of the processes, Alaafin Owoade would visit a number of houses to offer sacrifices, make appeasements, and even sleep over at some of the houses to carry out some night rites,” Durojaiye explained.

He added that following these rites, the Alaafin would enter Ipebi—a period of seclusion within the palace—where the final ancestral rituals would be performed before his official coronation.

Durojaiye emphasised the sacredness of the Alaafin institution, describing it as a pillar of Yoruba tradition that commands deep respect.