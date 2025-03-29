Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli faces sack amid rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club due to a strained relationship with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pioli took charge of the Saudi Pro League side in September 2024 after the sacking of Luis Castro. However, Al-Nassr has struggled in recent weeks, sitting third in the league table—10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad—after securing just two wins in their last five matches.

According to SportItalia, tensions between Pioli and Ronaldo have escalated, pushing the Italian coach closer to an exit. The rift is said to have begun two weeks ago during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Kholood. Ronaldo, who opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, was unexpectedly substituted by Pioli despite his team’s commanding 3-0 lead. The decision reportedly caught the Portuguese captain by surprise and has since fueled friction between the two.

Should Pioli depart, AS Roma is rumored to be keen on securing his services, especially with Claudio Ranieri expected to leave at the end of the season. Pioli, who guided AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022, could be an attractive option for the Italian club.

With growing uncertainty surrounding Pioli’s future at Al-Nassr, all eyes will be on the club’s next move as the managerial situation unfolds.