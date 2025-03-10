Akwa Ibom group criticizes Saraki over comments on Akpabio/Natasha dispute

Dr Bukola Saraki

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Professionals, an Akwa Ibom-based group, has urged former Kwara State Governor Dr. Bukola Saraki to avoid making statements that could interfere with the Senate’s handling of the dispute between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi State.

In a statement on Monday, signed by National President Mr. Edidiong John and National Secretary Barr. Kemfon Neke, the group responded to Saraki’s recent remarks reiterating the need for an open and transparent investigation into the allegations raised by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio.

Saraki, in a statement issued through his media office on March 9, had reacted to Akpabio’s claim that individuals from Kwara and Adamawa were plotting his removal due to his Niger Delta origin. Saraki clarified that he never called for Akpabio’s resignation but maintained that the Senate must investigate the allegations to protect its integrity.

However, the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Professionals countered that as a former Senate President, Saraki should be well aware of the Senate’s Standing Orders, which bar deliberation on matters before the courts.

The group pointed out that Akpabio’s wife, Unoma Godswill Akpabio, had already filed a lawsuit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for defamation and violation of fundamental rights. They argued that since the case is now in court, the Senate has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter further.

“We urge Dr. Saraki to respect the legal process and refrain from statements that may inadvertently pressure or prejudice the Senate’s orderly handling of this sensitive issue,” the statement read.

The group further emphasized that only the courts and the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions have the authority to resolve the matter. They insisted that with the case now pending in court, any parallel Senate investigation would be improper and beyond its authority.

While acknowledging Akpoti-Uduaghan’s right to petition the Senate, the group insisted that the proper avenue for her claims remains the judicial system, where she must provide evidence to support her allegations.

They concluded that while Saraki’s call for an open investigation may be well-intentioned, it overlooks the legal realities of the situation.