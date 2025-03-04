Akpoti-Uduaghan’s solicitor debunks fake trending letter

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The legal representatives of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have discredited a trending letter allegedly issued by “INDEMNITY PARTNERS,” describing it as fake, dubious, and unauthentic.

The letter, dated November 4, 2022, purportedly addressed to Chief Uduaghan, made several allegations regarding business discrepancies and personal matters involving Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband.

However, B. C. Igwilo, SAN, in a statement on behalf of the law firm, firmly denied any association with the letter and urged the public to dismiss its contents.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a letter trending on social media, purporting to have been issued from our law firm regarding our client and her husband. We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents. That letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin. Accordingly, we urge the discerning public to ignore it in its entirety.”

The fake letter, with the heading “IN THE MATTER OF BREACH OF PROMISE OF MARRIAGE, POISONING, FINANCIAL LOSS, AND INDEBTEDNESS TO MS. NATASHA AKPOTI”, falsely claimed to be written on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s instructions. It contained serious but unverified allegations, including financial disputes, personal relationship matters, and claims of physical harm.

The Indemnity Chamber, acting as Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal representative, expressly disowned the letter, warning the public against desperate attempts by unknown individuals to spread falsehoods.

“This letter did not and could not have emanated from us. We urge the public to disregard this desperate attempt to circulate fake information,” the statement concluded.

The firm reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its client’s integrity and assured that any necessary legal steps would be taken against the perpetrators of the fake document.