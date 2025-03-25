Akpoti-Uduaghan: NDYC condemns attempts to undermine INEC, destabilize democracy

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, has condemned what it described as campaign of misinformation and blackmail targeted at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the recall process of the Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

NDYC, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Israel Uwejeyan, described the attempts as not only reckless but also a direct assault on the democratic principles that underpin Nigeria.

According to the NDYC, recent developments have exposed a well-orchestrated plot by desperate politicians to incite unrest, sponsor protests against INEC, and create an artificial crisis aimed at undermining the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The NDYC emphasized that INEC is an independent electoral body established by law to “conduct, supervise, and regulate elections and other electoral processes in Nigeria, operating within the constitutional framework and does not act on personal whims or external influences.”

The group condemned the allegations of corruption and political interference in the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing them as desperate fabrications designed to mislead the public and derail the legitimate exercise of constitutional rights by her constituents.

The NDYC urged patriotic Nigerians to reject any attempt to discredit INEC and manipulate public opinion.

The group called on security agencies to act swiftly in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting those planning to instigate unrest.

The NDYC urged INEC to remain steadfast in its constitutional mandate, conduct its investigations with diligence, and uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral processes.

The statement reads: “We have received credible intelligence that certain individuals, who are desperate to manipulate public perception, have begun recruiting and mobilizing thugs to stage violent demonstrations in a bid to create a false narrative that the people are against INEC.

“This deliberate act of subversion is aimed at coercing INEC into abandoning its responsibilities and bending to the will of a few self-serving politicians. The Niger Delta Youth Congress categorically condemns this sinister agenda and calls on security agencies to act swiftly in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting these elements who are determined to plunge the nation into chaos.”