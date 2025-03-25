Akpabio vs Natasha: Senate hearing turns chaotic as Nwaebonyi, Ezekwesili clash

By Nwafor Sunday

A heated exchange erupted on Tuesday between Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, representing Ebonyi North, and former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili during a Senate committee hearing on ethics, privileges, and public petitions.

The altercation occurred as the committee deliberated on a fresh petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ezekwesili attended the session alongside Abiola Akiode, counsel to Akpoti-Uduaghan, and petitioner Zubairu Yakubu.

Tensions rose when Yakubu attempted to speak while the committee chairman, Neda Imaseun, was addressing the panel.

He was instructed to mute his microphone, prompting Ezekwesili to intervene. However, Nwaebonyi who was present as a witness for Akpabio interjected, leading to a sharp exchange between him and the former minister.

“Compose yourself and stop making noise,” Ezekwesili told Nwaebonyi.

Angered by her remark, the senator fired back: “You’re a fool. What do you mean? Why are you talking to me like that? I will not take it. You’re an insult to womanhood. People like you cannot be here.”

Ezekwesili responded by calling him a “hooligan”, escalating the confrontation and briefly halting proceedings.

Following the disruption, order was restored, and Imaseun announced that the case was now before a court, leading to an abrupt adjournment of the hearing.