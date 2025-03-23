Akinboboye commends President’s commitment to promotion of cultural tourism

President Bola Tinubu

outlines success, benefits of 2024 Ipada Celebrations… unveils 5 years programmes

By Jimoh Babatunde



In a rare move, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has penned an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In the letter personally signed by Akinboboye and dated March 10, 2025, he among others commended and expressed appreciation to the President for the impetus and inspiration he gave for the birthing and hosting of Ipada Celebrations 2024, outlined its achievements and benefits to the nation and Africa while also unveiling a five-year long programme of events for the yearly celebration.



Titled, Re: Expression of appreciation and report on the significant milestones achieved by the Motherland Beckons Ipada initiatives, Akinboboye wrote, ‘‘I would like to once again express my gratitude for your decision to accept the role of Chief Host, Grand Patron and Global Ambassador for the Motherland Beckons Ipada Initiatives celebrations 2024.



‘‘This decision underscores your clear understanding of the role of tourism in spurring the economic growth of not only Nigeria but Africa as a whole.



‘‘Your support of the Ipada Initiatives, which amongst other things, aim to create a framework to encourage and facilitate the process by which persons of African descent reconnect with and become invested in the development of the continent, is not surprising.



‘‘I clearly recall that while you were Governor of Lagos State, you enthusiastically embraced the goals of the Motherland Beckons movement and charged two members of your then government; Hakeem Gbajabiamila and Musilu Obanikoro as well as myself, to establish the requisite connections with the African – American community in USA that would hopefully lead to investments in the Nigeria’s tourism sector as a whole, and in particular, the development of Lagos State’s extensive beach front.



‘‘Although the connections made at that time did not bear immediate fruit, I am pleased to advise that Motherland Beckons did not give up on the seeds it sowed as it realised that centuries of distrust and misconceptions about Africa would take time to overcome.



‘‘It was with this in mind that Motherland Beckons built upon friendships and conceived and nurtured the Ipada Initiatives. These initiatives are weaved around the concept of the return of people of African descent to their continent of origin.





‘‘The Ipada Initiatives and the 2024 Ipada Initiatives Celebration, the first edition of which took place in November/December 2024, therefore represent a groundbreaking effort to foster economic transformation, cultural reconnection, and sustainable development in Nigeria and Africa.’’

expect the revenue earned in this regard to increase significantly.



‘‘Creative Earnings (Models, Dancers, Singers, DJs, MCs)

During the Celebrations local creatives were employed to provide entertainment. These creatives, who are most youths , were able to earn performance fees in the region of N35 million, which ‘employment‘ income has a knock on effect as it goes directly into the hands of and increases the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians and their dependents.

‘‘Free AI Training for 300 Attendees: Motherland Beckons secured free Artificial Intelligence training from the Vanatu Government pursuant to which 300 attendees were trained in AI during the Celebrations.



‘‘The training fees for the course would normally have cost approximately $450 per participant and therefore the training made available translates to a N200 million investment in the digital empowerment of young Nigerians .



‘‘The Vanatu Government has kindly undertaken to provide additional AI training opportunities to a total of 1, 500 Africans via the Ipada Initiative, which means that the aggregate anticipated economic benefit of this training will translate to N636, 940, 000.



‘‘Investments and Business Opportunities: During the course of the year and the Celebrations Motherland Beckons was able to engage with a number of investors and business focused people and organisations who aligned with the goals of the Ipada Initiatives.



‘‘Based on the Memoranda of Understanding executed, it is envisaged that with effect from 2025, the following projects will commence and will generate both business and investment income for Nigeria and Africa.



‘‘Slave Ship to Cruise Ship Project – This involves the construction of six cruise ships funded by the Africa Diaspora Central Bank. The ships will transport tourists from the Caribbean to Africa through the Lekki Deep sea port in Lagos.



‘‘The total value of this project is estimated to be in the region N6, 907, 860, 000, 000 at an estimated value of N1.15 trillion per cruise ship.



‘Construction of Ubuntu Tower in Lekki Free Trade Zone by the Africa Diaspora Central Bank – The Ubuntu Tower is designed to be the world’s tallest building.



‘‘The value of the project is estimated to be N4, 562, 100, 000, 000 and during its construction phase it will provide employment for at least 50, 000 Nigerians, a significant proportion of whom will be manual labourers in the strata of Nigerians with the highest unemployment rates. This will ensure the project impacts on the lower strata of Nigerians.



‘‘Establishment of a Carnival Costume Factory in Lagos – This factory will produce ready to wear carnival costumes that can be used locally and internationally. It will also provide direct employment to at least 100 Nigerians. It is envisaged that it will generate earnings of at least N60 million per annum.



‘‘Tribal Tapestry/Motherland Beckons Partnership – Motherland Beckons is partnering on an Initiative designed to integrate 1,000 African Americans annually with their ancestral communities in Africa.

‘‘It is envisaged that participation in the Tribal Tapestry Package will cost N7, 675, 000 or $5,200 per person. Based on our target of 1, 000 people per annum, this will generate revenue of N7.675 billion per annum.



‘‘Construction of three African themed resorts in Taraba State through a Public-Private Partnership – Motherland Beckons has entered into a partnership with the Taraba State Government with a view to assisting in the development of its tourism industry.’’



Akinboboye in the letter to the President also outlined the benefits to Africa as the event is also a Pan Africa one. He noted that Motherland Beckons has been assisting to facilitate a Rwanda/Vanuatu Partnership that focuses on Geothermal Energy Exploration, AI Training for 5, 000 Rwandans, and Collaborative Tourism Development.

The anticipated value of these investments are in an aggregate sum of US $700,000,000. While Motherland Beckons facilitated a partnership between Vanuatu and La Campagne Tropicana for the construction and operation of an African themed resort in Vanuatu at an investment cost of $50,000,000.



In conclusion, Akinboboye noted the urgency and necessitated for designing a five-year programme for the event so as to ensure its sustenance. Noting, ‘‘To maintain the momentum while taking account of the planning needs of attendees the Ipada initiatives have rolled out a five year (2025 – 2030) hosting schedule which will assist attendees plan their participation in the Celebrations.



‘‘We believe that under your leadership Nigeria will continue to solidify its role as a gateway to Africa’s heritage tourism, investment, and economic diplomacy.

‘‘In our humble opinion, the Ipada Initiatives will act as a transformative force in Africa’s economic renaissance.’’