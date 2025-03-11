Aiyedatiwa’s court victory reaffirms credibility of guber poll – Ondo Rep, Ojogo

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Hon. Donald Ojogo, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in Ondo State, has described Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s Supreme Court victory as a reaffirmation of the credibility of the November 16 governorship election.

In a statement congratulating the governor and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, Ojogo said, “The people’s mandate has been upheld, and this victory marks the end of all legal distractions.”

He further noted that the ruling has “paved the way for continued progress.”

“As we celebrate this triumph, I commend Governor Aiyedatiwa and Deputy Governor Adelami for their strong belief in the judicial process, which has brought renewed hope and a commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the people of Ondo State,” Ojogo stated.

He urged Ondo residents to remain united and focused on the state’s developmental path.

“Let us continue to support our leaders as they strive to build a brighter future for our state,” he added.

Ojogo concluded by once again congratulating Aiyedatiwa and Adelami on their “well-deserved victory.”