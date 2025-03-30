Aiyedatiwa to Tinubu: Your life is a testament of God’s grace, determination

— Greets Tinubu @ 73

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support towards the development of Ondo State, stating that the state has witnessed an unprecedented presence of the Federal Government under his leadership.

In a congratulatory message marking the President’s 73rd birthday, Aiyedatiwa highlighted key infrastructural projects and federal appointments that have benefitted Ondo State, emphasizing that the state had never had it so good since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor praised Tinubu’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape, dating back to the pre-democracy era.

“Your Life is a Testament of God’s Grace and Determination”

Aiyedatiwa described Tinubu’s life as a symbol of divine grace and unwavering determination.

“Dear Mr. President, your life has been a testament of what only God and determination can achieve.

“In and out of government, you resisted the temptation of flirtatious political entanglement and remained true to progressive ideas and ideals, even when they weren’t fashionable.”

He commended the President’s patience and selfless leadership, highlighting his ability to nurture others without seeking personal compensation.

“As our leader, I am in awe of your uncanny ability to take bold decisions in the overall interest of the people while bearing the consequences without caving in to pressures.”

Ondo State’s Development Under Tinubu

Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledged Tinubu’s commitment to national development, stating that his administration has initiated transformative projects across the country, including Ondo State.

“You have demonstrated courage in the face of hopelessness, taking bold steps to drive development in every part of Nigeria.

“As the father of the nation, we appreciate your wisdom in ensuring political stability in our state when we needed it most.”

He listed key federal interventions in Ondo State, including:

Dualisation of the Ore-Ondo-Akure Road

Establishment of the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital

Construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Approval of an aviation institution in the state

Numerous federal appointments for Ondo indigenes

A Birthday Wish for the President

Aiyedatiwa, on behalf of the people and government of Ondo State, prayed for renewed strength, courage, and good health for the President.

“On this special occasion, we wish you vigour and wisdom to continue leading Nigeria towards progress and prosperity.”