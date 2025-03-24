Air Peace offers 15% discount to students on Nigeria-London flights

Air Peace de

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has urged students enrolled in full-time educational programmes at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, USA and Canada to take advantage of its exclusive 15 per cent student discount on economy-class tickets for flights between Nigeria and London.

Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, in a statement, said the offer would present an excellent opportunity for parents and students preparing for the summer return from school to Nigeria.

Ndiulo said by leveraging this discount, students enrolled in full-time educational programs at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada could enjoy significant savings on their travels.

His words: “The fare remains one of the most competitive in the market, allowing families to manage travel expenses more efficiently. To qualify for the student discount, applicants must be 25 years old or younger and provide essential documents, including a valid student ID, a student visa, and an enrollment verification letter. The discounted tickets, available for booking through Air Peace’s official website, remain valid for one year from the date of travel and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

“Students can initiate their ticket request by submitting their passport data page and required documents via the airline’s designated platform, accessible through the ‘student discount’ section of the website.

“Beyond student travellers, Air Peace is also rewarding other passengers with an ongoing promotional offer that allows travelers to earn over ₦600,000 in savings when they connect any of Air Peace’s major domestic destinations to London. As an added benefit, passengers on this route are entitled to one extra piece of free luggage, enhancing convenience for those traveling with more baggage. The airline continues to set the bar high with bespoke in-flight service, featuring premium comfort and a selection of continental meals tailored to meet diverse tastes.

“This special promo runs until March 31, 2025, with an extended travel period until April 15, 2025. As Air Peace remains committed to redefining air travel with affordability, comfort, and seamless connectivity, passengers are encouraged to take full advantage of these exclusive offers while they last.”