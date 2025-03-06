Air Force personnel invade IKEDC office, beat workers – Spokesperson

By Efe Onodjae

The spokesperson for Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), Kingsley Okotie, has confirmed that over 12 personnel from the Air Force base at Sam Ethnan Barracks, Ikeja, Lagos, invaded the company’s office early Thursday morning.

Speaking to Vanguard on the phone, Okotie described how the uniformed personnel stormed the IKEDC premises in a truck and began assaulting staff members.

“They came in with their truck, beating our staff. They even took my laptop, and now many employees can’t find their phones since they left. They arrived around 8 a.m. today, Thursday, March 6, 2025,” he said.

Explaining the cause of the invasion, Okotie stated, “We disconnected their electricity 10 days ago because they owe us over N4 billion. This is the response we got.”

He further alleged that the personnel molested and assaulted IKEDC employees, seized about 16 company vehicles—forcing their drivers to operate them—vandalized office property, and stole laptops and phones.

“They destroyed all our offices, wiped out our IT infrastructure, and blinded all the CCTV cameras,” Okotie added.