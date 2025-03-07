Air chief visits Zamfara airstrike victims, takes responsibility

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has visited Zamfara State to meet with victims and families affected by the recent airstrike, expressing deep regret over the incident and reaffirming the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to protecting civilians.

During his visit on Thursday, he acknowledged the pain suffered by the victims and their families, describing the event as a tragic deviation from the NAF’s mission. He also met with Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to assure him of the Air Force’s commitment to minimising such incidents in the future.

Reflecting on the airstrike, Air Marshal Abubakar provided an account of the events leading to the tragedy. Intelligence reports on 11 January 2025 indicated the movement of suspected terrorists on motorcycles through Dangebe Village in Maradun Local Government Area. The area had been targeted a day earlier as part of efforts to neutralise terrorist elements linked to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji. Further surveillance confirmed the presence of armed motorcyclists, whose movements aligned with terrorist tactics. However, reports later emerged that the strike may have mistakenly hit a local vigilante group returning from an operation against terrorists.

A fact-finding team was immediately deployed, confirming that 11 vigilante members were unintentionally killed, while another 11 sustained injuries. Expressing deep regret, the CAS acknowledged the NAF’s responsibility and announced measures to support the victims. These include financial aid for affected families, reconstruction of damaged structures, and the replacement of two motorcycles destroyed in the airstrike. Additionally, he directed the NAF Director of Services to provide a solar-powered borehole in Kambarawa Village to support the local community.

He also highlighted the NAF’s Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (NAF CHMR-AP), a framework designed to improve operational precision, enhance assessments, and strengthen response mechanisms when civilian harm occurs.

Governor Lawal commended the Air Force’s accountability and pledged continued collaboration to enhance security in the state. As part of efforts to strengthen military presence in Zamfara, he presented the NAF with a Certificate of Occupancy for land near Gusau Airport, designated for a new Air Force Base.

A statement from Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of NAF Public Relations, described the visit as a demonstration of the Air Force’s commitment to accountability, operational refinement, and community engagement.