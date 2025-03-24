A’IBOM: EFCC arraigns suspected internet fraudster in Uyo

EFCC

…As Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects in Hotel

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

The Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Omereonye Solomon Chigozie before Justice Maurine A. Oyetenu of the Federal High Court in Akwa Ibom State for alleged internet fraud amounting to $1,500.

In a statement signed by Mr. Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity at EFCC, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Uyo, the anti-graft agency confirmed Chigozie’s arraignment on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

“The Uyo Zonal Directorate of EFCC has arraigned Omereonye Solomon Chigozie (a.k.a Kolor Cabiek Ye) before Justice Maurine A. Oyetenu of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for alleged internet fraud to the tune of $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars),” the statement reads.

Chigozie was charged with two counts bordering on impersonation, possession of fictitious messages, and obtaining by false pretenses through a fictitious Facebook account under the name “Kolor Cabiek Ye.”

One of the charges states: “That you, Omereonye Solomon Chigozie (a.k.a Kolor Cabiek Ye), sometime between 2019 and 2024 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, fraudulently presented yourself as Kolor Cabiek Ye on social media platform (Facebook) with the intent to obtain property and gain advantage, thereby committing an offense contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024, and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

Another count reads: “That you, Chigozie Omereonye Solomon (a.k.a Kolor Cabiek Ye), sometime between 2019 and 2024, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, did take possession of $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars) while impersonating Kolor Cabiek Ye on Facebook. You reasonably ought to have known that this sum was proceeds of an unlawful act, thereby committing an offense contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

Chigozie pleaded not guilty to both charges. Following his plea, prosecution counsel Enobong Ubokudom requested a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in a correctional facility.

His defense counsel, Ikwere Davies, did not oppose the request. Consequently, Justice Oyetenu adjourned the case to May 22, 2025, for trial and ordered Chigozie’s remand at the Uyo Correctional Centre.

According to the EFCC, Chigozie was arrested in Uyo on October 3, 2024, based on credible intelligence regarding his suspicious online activities. Investigations revealed that he had impersonated foreign nationals to defraud victims worldwide.

In a separate development, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery suspects at an undisclosed hotel in the state.

The suspects, identified as Louis Joseph Thomas (23 years old) and Essien Friday Nelson (27 years old), were apprehended on March 20, 2025, during a well-coordinated police operation.

According to the Police Public Petitions Officer, DSP Timfon John, a distress call was received at 23:30 hrs from the Control Room about an ongoing armed robbery along Nung Udo Idem Ikot Okubo village.

“Acting swiftly, tactical teams were deployed to the scene and trailed the hoodlums to a hotel (name withheld), where they were successfully apprehended,” DSP John stated.

The police recovered several weapons and stolen items, including:

Four (4) locally made pistols

34 live cartridges

One Moniepoint POS machine

Two black face masks

Two laptops

Three Android phones

One button phone

One black long-sleeve Special Force polo

CP Baba Mohammed Azare, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, commended the operatives for their swift response and assured the public that efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing gang members and recover more weapons.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We urge the public to continue providing useful information that can assist in the fight against crime,” CP Azare stated.

Both the EFCC and the Akwa Ibom Police Command have reiterated their commitment to tackling crime and ensuring the safety of citizens.