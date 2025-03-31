A’Ibom community laments as hoodlums vandalize school

…Seeks Government’s Intervention

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo – Community leaders of Ekit Itam II in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have decried the vandalism of St. Domino’s Primary School by hoodlums.

It was gathered that all the roofing sheets and iron protectors of the gatehouse of the school, located along the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road, have been stolen by vandals.

Speaking on the matter, the Village Head of Ekit Itam, Eteidung Aloysius Ebong, attributed the vandalism to the lack of perimeter fencing around the school.

He explained that Julius Berger Construction Company, while constructing the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road, only fenced the front portion of the school, leaving the other sides exposed and vulnerable. He appealed to the state government to urgently intervene by fencing the entire premises.

“All manner of people, including criminal elements, now pass through the school premises,” Ebong lamented. “Some persons are even seen at odd hours claiming to be engaged in religious activities. The community has written several letters to the state government, but nothing has been done.”

The Village Council Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ebong, also expressed concern over the increasing vandalism of both private and public properties in the community, blaming it on scavengers searching for scrap metals, popularly known as “iron condemned” in the state.

“The situation has become so alarming that village council members and youths now mount night surveillance. But even if you sleep for a moment, something will be stolen because these vandals do not rest.”

Ebong also recalled that the government had previously announced plans to fence all public schools along major roads, but the promise remains unfulfilled.

A youth leader, Mr. Dominic Edem, narrated an incident where community members apprehended a hoodlum vandalizing the school’s roofing sheets.

“He even threatened to deal with the youths, but we finally overpowered him and took him to the police station. However, we spent so much money trying to prosecute the case, and in the end, we had to abandon it because we could not sustain the legal battle.”

The Head Teacher of St. Domino’s Primary School, Mr. Courage Udom, also raised concerns over criminal activities in the school, revealing that he had been threatened multiple times by hoodlums.

“Because the school is not fenced, villagers use the premises as a shortcut to their homes, especially at night,” Udom lamented. “I am even afraid to install ceiling fans in my office because they may break in and steal them.”

He identified scrap metal collectors as the prime suspects in the rampant vandalism, adding that they are often hostile and aggressive.

The community leaders are now urging the Akwa Ibom State government to intervene by constructing a perimeter fence to protect the school and curb further vandalism.