A’Ibom community laments as hoodlums vandalise school 

…seeks govt’s intervention

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO- COMMUNITY leaders of Ekit Itam 11 in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have lamented the vandalism at St. Domino’s Primary School by hoodlums.

It was gathered that all the roofing sheets, and iron protectors of the gate House of the School which is

located on the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene have been vandalised and taken away.

Speaking on the matter the village Head of Ekit Itam, Eteidung Aloysius Ebong, blamed the vandalism on the lack of perimeter fencing behind the community School.

Eteidung Ebong, explained that Julius Burger construction company fenced only the front of the when it was constructing the Uyo/Ikot Ekpene Road, and appealed to the state government to intervene by fencing the entire school premises.

He lamented how all manner of people including criminal elements now pass through the school premises, adding “Some persons are always seen at odd hours within the school premises claiming to be having religious activities. The community has written several letters to the state government but to no avail”

On his part the village Council Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ebong lamented that vandalism of private and public property has worsened with the invasion of the community by scavengers searching for scrap metals, popularly called in the state “Iron condemned”

“The issue has become alarming that we, members of the village Council and the youths have to mount surveillance during the night. Even then, if you decide to sleep a little something will be stolen because they don’t sleep.

“There was an announcement that all public schools located on the main road will be fenced round,but that has not happened yet” Ebong lamented.

A youth leader who identified himself as Mr Dominic Edem recalled an incident they caught a hoodlum vandalising the school’s roofing sheets adding, “He was threatening to deal with the youths, but we finally overpowered him, and took him to the police station.

“We spent so much money trying to prosecute the matter even though the suspect was caught in the act. At the end of the day, we abandoned the case because we could not continue.”

The Head Teacher of St. Domino’s Primary School, Mr. Courage Udom expressed fear over criminal activities in the school saying he had been threatened severally by the hoodlums.

He lamented that because of the lack of perimeter fencing round the School the villagers now use the School premises as a shortcut to their houses especially at night.

“I am even afraid to fix ceiling fans in my office because they may break into my office and steal it. The prime suspects in this whole issue are the scrap metal collectors, and they are very hostile”, the head teacher noted.