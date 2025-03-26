A’IBOM: APC lauds Tinubu over S’South, S’West Devt Commission Bill

President Bola Tinubu

…Extends Appreciation to Senate President

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has commended President Bola Tinubu for assenting to the South-South and South-West Development Commission Bills.

In a statement released yesterday and made available to journalists in Uyo, the Director General of APC Media Network, Otuekong Iniobong John, described Tinubu’s action as a major step toward addressing regional disparities and promoting balanced development.

“A Milestone for Regional Development”

The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress Media Network commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership in assenting to the South-South Development Commission Bill and the South-West Development Commission Bill.

“This historic milestone underscores the President’s unwavering commitment to accelerating development across all regions of Nigeria. His decision demonstrates a clear focus on addressing regional imbalances and fostering equitable progress.”

The APC further emphasized that the approval of the bills aligns with the party’s vision to enhance the welfare of Nigerians, regardless of their location.

“This achievement reinforces the APC’s pledge to prioritize the welfare and progress of all Nigerians. We are confident that these development commissions will serve as catalysts for economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability in the South-South and South-West regions.”

The party also extended special appreciation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his role in ensuring the bill’s passage.

“His dedication exemplifies the APC’s resolve to foster inclusive growth and prosperity nationwide. Once again, we commend President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio for their leadership and vision in driving Nigeria’s development forward.”