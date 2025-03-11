Again, Jigawa records petrol tanker crashes

A tanker conveying petrol has again crashed in Kalagari village, Dutse Local Government area of Jigawa State.

By Bashir Bello

A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol has again crashed in Kalagari village, Dutse Local Government area of Jigawa State.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu said although no life was lost neither was their injuries recorded but the scene of the incident has been condoned off to prevent members of communities from scooping from the oil spillage.

SP Shiisu said the incident involving a Soroman DAF with registration number KUJ 233 XC Abuja occurred when the tanker lost control and hit the back of another Iveco Tanker with registration number NGL 259 XA Yobe State, also loaded with diesel.

He said, “On 10/03/2025, at approximately 1330 hrs, a Soroman DAF with registration number KUJ 233 XC Abuja, driven by Adamu Usman, was on its way to Maiduguri, Borno State. On reaching Kalagari village, Dutse LGA, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the back of an Iveco Tanker with registration no. NGL 259 XA Yobe State, driven by Gambo Hassan, also loaded with diesel, moving in the same direction.

“As a result, the said Iveco tanker fell, and the petrol started gushing out, as did the petrol on the other vehicle.

“Following receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Fanisau and his team rushed to the scene, cordoning off the area to deter onlookers and diverting traffic to a safer lane.

“Both the Federal and State Fire Services were invited and assisted in preventing a fire outbreak. Sister Security Agencies, including State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA), were also invited and assisted in cordoning off the scene to prevent members of neighboring communities from scooping up the fuel.

“In the meantime, there is no cause for alarm as the entire area is peaceful,” SP Shiisu stated.

Recalled that sometime last year, a tanker explosion claimed the lives of 200 persons while others suffered serious injuries.

