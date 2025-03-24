After many years in Nollywood, I’m still not a rich man – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has opened up about his financial reality, stating that despite his decades-long career in the film industry, fame has not translated into wealth.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, the 71-year-old actor shared that while he is comfortable, he does not consider himself wealthy by Nigerian standards.

“I have been in this [movie] industry for this long. I thank God that I can eat three square meals. But can I claim to be a rich man by Nigerian standards? No,” he said.

Jide Kosoko also addressed the impact of piracy on the Nigerian movie industry, stressing the need for stricter penalties to deter offenders.

“The punishment in the copyright law for piracy is still not strong enough as far as I am concerned.

Somebody who has been pirating people’s works for years is a billionaire, so how much do you want to fine him?

“Fine him N500 million, and he will just bring it out of what he has sold. But if you attach a 20-year jail sentence to it with no option of a fine, people will refrain from piracy,” he said.

Jide Kosoko, who began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 with the television production Makanjuola, remains a revered figure in Nollywood, advocating for better policies to protect the industry.

Vanguard News