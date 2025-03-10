African players in Europe: Salah raises goals total to 32

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah took his Liverpool goals total for the season to 32 in all competitions by converting two penalties in a 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton at the weekend.

The 32-year-old also broke the record for the most goals and assists by a Red in a league season as he raised his total to 44, bettering the 42 of former Uruguay star Luis Suarez.

Liverpool are 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal as they chase a record-equalling 20th English title.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

He bagged a penalty brace as Liverpool came from behind to beat bottom club Southampton at Anfield. Salah netted from the spot in the 55th minute to put Liverpool ahead after Darwin Nunez’s equaliser and struck again with his second penalty to wrap up the victory two minutes from full-time.

PAPE SARR (Tottenham)

The Senegal midfielder’s stroke of luck kick-started Tottenham’s fightback to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth. With Tottenham trailing by two goals at home, Sarr reduced the deficit in the 67th minute as his miscued cross deceived Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and crept in at the far post. Sarr’s sixth goal this season was followed by Son Heung-min’s 84th-minute penalty as Tottenham avoided another damaging defeat for under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou.

ISMAILA SARR (Crystal Palace)

The Senegal forward extended Palace’s hot streak as his late goal sealed a 1-0 win against struggling Ipswich at Selhurst Park. Sarr scored with just eight minutes left, dinking a composed finish over Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer. The 27-year-old’s eighth goal this term gave Palace a fourth successive victory in all competitions.

SPAIN

UMAR SADIQ (Valencia)

The Nigeria international is excelling at Valencia after his loan move from Real Sociedad and netted his fourth goal in his last four matches against Real Valladolid in a key La Liga relegation six-pointer. Sadiq controlled a high ball over the top and stretched out a long leg to finish with aplomb for Valencia’s winner in a 2-1 victory at a delighted Mestalla stadium.

ITALY

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (Atalanta)

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Lookman pounced on a blunder to score and seal a 4-0 win for Serie A title contenders Atalanta at Juventus. The Nigerian intercepted a Dusan Vlahovic pass, sped past the defence and beat goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio at his near post. Third-placed Atalanta trail leaders Inter Milan by three points with 10 rounds remaining.

GERMANY

MOHAMED AMOURA (Wolfsburg)

The Algerian converted a penalty which snared Wolfsburg a point in a 1-1 home draw with St Pauli, continuing his incredible first season in the Bundesliga. Amoura’s faultless 70th-minute spot-kick was his 10th goal in his 23rd league game this season. The point helped Wolfsburg keep on track for a return to European football for the first time since 2021-22.

FRANCE

NEIL EL AYNAOUI (Lens)

The Lens midfielder, the son of former Moroccan tennis player Younes El Aynaoui, struck in stoppage time in a 1-0 win at Marseille to put an end to his team’s four-match losing run in Ligue 1. The 23-year-old drilled into the top corner after a pass from Deiver Machado to silence the Velodrome as Lens hit Marseille with a sucker punch, with El Aynaoui on target for the third game running.