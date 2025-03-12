African champion Al Ahly refuse to play rival Zamalek

Egyptian title-holders Al Ahly, set to play at this year’s World Club Cup, failed to show up Tuesday for their Egyptian Premier League match against rivals Zamalek, demanding that foreign officials take charge.

The kick-off was scheduled for 9:30 pm (1930 GMT) at Cairo Stadium, but the team’s bus re-routed to their own nearby pitch for a training session instead, local media reported.

The club’s board of directors had said earlier they would not play the match unless a foreign refereeing team was appointed, alleging that clubs were being plunged into “constant crises” by the current standard of officiating.

They threatened to withdraw from the league in protest at what they said was “clear chaos taking place in the football institution at an unprecedented rate, as well as a lack of coordination between the Egyptian Football Association and the Egyptian Premier League, which is pushing clubs into constant crises and problems.”

Ahly, currently second in the league, has said it is committed to postponing the match until the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) complies with the request for foreign referees.

The EFA had rejected the request, citing time constraints.

The Cairo Red Devils, coached by the Swiss Marcel Koller, have won the African Champions League a record 12 times.

They are due to play in the new World Club Cup in the United States, kicking off their campaign against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on June 14.