Adeyanju condemns Natasha’s suspension, calls for legal action

Prominent human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as an illegal act that undermines democratic principles and promotes a culture of silence in the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement, Adeyanju criticized the Senate’s decision, arguing that it violates Akpoti-Uduaghan’s rights and denies the people of Kogi Central proper representation. He urged the senator to challenge her six-month suspension in court.

“Even if the allegations made by Senator Natasha are deemed frivolous, the Senate has a duty to investigate them thoroughly. Sweeping serious allegations under the carpet only raises questions about the integrity of the Senate’s investigative process,” Adeyanju said.

The lawyer also questioned the fairness of the Ethics Committee’s proceedings, pointing out that its chairman had publicly defended Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who is at the center of the allegations.

“This is a clear conflict of interest. Akpabio cannot serve as a judge in his own case. For the sake of justice and fairness, he must step aside to allow an impartial investigation,” he stated.

Adeyanju further criticized the lack of due process, highlighting that neither Akpoti-Uduaghan nor Akpabio were allowed to appear before the Ethics Committee for questioning.

“This mirrors the troubling practice in our electoral system, where results are declared in the dead of night without proper scrutiny. It sends a dangerous message to our youth that accountability and integrity are negotiable,” he added.

Urging Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to resist intimidation, Adeyanju emphasized that the Senate has no right to suspend her, as she was elected through the same democratic process that brought other lawmakers to power.

“Women who seek change face these challenges daily in the corridors of power. Natasha must not allow herself to be silenced,” he said.