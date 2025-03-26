Adeleke directs establishment of IDP camps in Osun warring communities

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate establishment of a camp for internally displaced persons from Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities following the violent crisis over land dispute.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday stated that the camps tagged “holden camp”, should be set up in the communities town halls or any place of their choices.

The statement added that the Governor had initially ordered the distribution of food and relief materials for the victims in the affected towns through their palaces, which he affirmed is already ongoing.

According to the statement, now that the distribution of food and relief materials has commenced, I have directed the state emergency agency to proceed to set up camps for displaced people.

“Each town is to have a camp, probably their town halls or any place of their choice. Security agencies are to screen displaced people for transportation to the camps.

“The emergency agency will be providing food materials and accessories for the displaced people while the situation normalizes. The agency has also reached out to NEMA for further support “, the Governor said.

The Governor reiterated his resolve to deal with those fanning the crisis, saying, “all the culprits must be brought to book. There must be accountability. I expect suspects to be charged to court as soon as possible ”.

The 24-hour curfew continues amidst further tightening of security surveillance in the towns.