Actor Baba Tee backtracks, admits to affair with comedian Ijoba Lande’s wife

Actor Babatunde Tayo, widely known as Baba Tee, has reversed his previous stance and admitted to having a brief sexual encounter with Dara, the wife of comedian and skit maker Ganiyu Morufu, also known as Ijoba Lande.

Baba Tee made the revelation during a live interview on Sunday with socialite Esabod and other TikTokers, contradicting his earlier denial of the allegations.

Previously, Baba Tee challenged Ijoba Lande to provide evidence supporting the claim, threatening legal action for defamation. However, in a new twist, the 45-year-old actor confessed that the encounter did happen, explaining that it occurred under the influence of alcohol during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game with Dara and Ijoba Lande’s manager Marygold.

Lande recently alleged that his wife had been involved with multiple men in the entertainment industry, including Baba Tee. He claimed that at least 21 individuals had been linked to her infidelity, which ultimately led to the collapse of their marriage.

Initially, Baba Tee refuted the accusations, stating that he only met Dara once through Marygold, who introduced her as a content creator and an upcoming artiste. He maintained that he was unaware she was Lande’s wife.

However, Baba Tee has now admitted to the affair, explaining that it occurred in an unexpected and intoxicated setting.

“When Marygold and Dara came to my house. She (Marygold) claimed that she wanted me to be an MC for an upcoming programme of hers despite not telling me that she was coming with anyone. She introduced Dara as a content creator and not as Lande’s wife. They began to ask if I had a Qatar connection before the ‘Truth or Dare’ game suggestion came up,” he recounted.

The actor further described how the ‘Truth or Dare’ game escalated, leading to the encounter.

“Marygold went completely naked and was daring me consistently to Dara while she kept taking alcohol as a choice of not wanting to do the tasks that I demanded from her. Rather than throwing more ‘Truth’ to me, they were hurling ‘Dare’ at me. Marygold now dared Dara to let me have a ‘quick’ sexual intercourse with her and she (Dara) obliged,” he said.

Baba Tee insisted that his initial denial stemmed from his lack of awareness about Dara’s marital status at the time, claiming the incident was orchestrated to tarnish his image.

Following the revelation, Esabod advised Baba Tee to formally apologise to Lande for the betrayal, especially given his previous threats of legal action.

Shortly after the interview, Baba Tee took to his official Facebook page on Monday to express remorse.

“I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart, brother, Lande. Deep how Dara became Lande’s wife without my knowledge…Hmmm. I fear women,” he wrote.