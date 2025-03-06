Siminalayi Fubara

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has described as treasonable felony the actions perpetrated against Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers since he assumed office.

Mr Gimba Hassan, Legal Manager of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), CISLAC, made this assertion in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

FubaraAccording to him, the actions targeted at the governor violate the Criminal Code of the 1999 Constitution.

“It is my belief that some of the actions against Fubara contain elements of treason under Section 37 of the Criminal Code Act and treasonable felony under Section 40 of the same Act.

“When you examine the use of violence against the governor, the burning of the State House of Assembly, the withdrawal of his security, and the deployment of thugs to take over local government councils during elections, it becomes clear that these acts were intended to intimidate and overpower the governor, which falls within the legal definitions of treason and treasonable felony.

“This is especially worrisome in a country where even peaceful protests by minors are sometimes treated as treason,” Hassan said.

Hassan noted that the Rivers State House of Assembly’s 48-hour ultimatum for the governor to present the budget was unlawful and lacked legal backing.

Citing El-Rufai vs. House of Representatives (2003) and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, he explained that a minimum of seven days’ notice was required for a valid legislative summons.

He emphasised that the 48-hour ultimatum was a clear violation of established legal and parliamentary procedures.

“With its judgment, the Supreme Court has effectively stalled governance in Rivers, and the State Assembly is worsening the crisis by proceeding on a 12-week recess.

“This is despite the fact that the House had virtually no legislative activity for months while the matter was in court.”

“Our Constitution begins with the phrase “We the People…It is the people who gave power to our institutions, elected the governor and his deputy, and voted for the members of the State Assembly.

Hassan therefore urged leaders in Rivers to put aside their differences and prioritise governance, emphasising that the suffering of the people must end.

“It is time for all parties to come together, resolve their disputes, and move the state forward,” he advised